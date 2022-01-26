Mary Thompson Sterrett Lipscomb, 98, of Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va., and formerly of Fairfield, Va., died Jan. 21, 2022.
Mrs. Lipscomb was born in Lexington, Va., on Dec. 26, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Madison McClung and Edna Morton Sterrett, and sister to the late Madison McClung Sterrett Jr.
She graduated from Brownsburg High School and received a B.A Degree in English from Farmville State Teachers College (now Longwood University) in 1945, where she later served on the Alumni Board. She taught in Warren County High School (Front Royal) and Robert E. Lee High School (Staunton).
On Aug. 26, 1950, she married Bruce Alexander Lipscomb, who preceded her in death in 1996. Together they established the Timber Ridge Dairy Farm at Fairfield where she served as Secretary-Treasurer.
She was a member of the Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Session and the Board of Trustees. She was active in both Lexington and Shenandoah Presbyteries, serving on a number of committees. She was currently a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Church.
In Rockbridge County, she was very active in the community, serving on the Rockbridge Regional Library Board of Trustees and its Foundation Board, the United Way Board, the APVA Board, and the Advisory Board of Dominion Bank, now Wells Fargo. She was twice president of the Natural Bridge Garden Club and a life member of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs. She was also a longtime member of the Rockbridge Democratic Committee.
In 1984, she and her husband moved to the Brownsburg Community and restored her family home, Mulberry Grove, previously owned by her great-great-grandfather, Samuel Willson.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Alexander Lipscomb Jr. (Mary Lynn) and son, Joseph Sterrett Lipscomb (Julia), both of Fairfield, Va. Also surviving are grandchildren, Bruce Alexander Lipscomb III (Gina) of Bordeaux, France, Joseph William Lipscomb of Fairfield and Elizabeth Lipscomb Scalla (Nathan) of Richmond. Great-grandchildren include James Lipscomb, Madison Lipscomb, AJ. Lipscomb, Silas Lipscomb, Leo Lipscomb and Gianna Lipscomb.
Her grandson, Robert Madison Lipscomb preceded her in death.
Plans for a memorial service are pending at this time. Donations in her memory may be made to the Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church General Fund or the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.