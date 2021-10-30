Mary Virginia Balser Rinker
Mary Virginia Balser Rinker, 78, of Bridgewater, passed on to her heavenly home on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
She was born in Waynesboro on Feb. 9, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Hester (Olimski) Balser.
Mary retired from Merck, after over 30 years of service, where she served as union steward for the Virginia Chapter of the AFL-CIO, and was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Central Labor Council. She was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. She was a seamstress, enjoyed crafts, gardening, cooking and baking for family gatherings. But her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and her love of pets, especially her cat “Baby Kitty”.
She is survived by her children, Wallace Dale Rinker and wife, Michelle, of Briery Branch, Joey Carson Rinker of Bridgewater, Melissa Rinker Miller and husband, Kent, of Bridgewater, Julie Rinker Bird, of Verona and Jill Rinker Dorsey, of Talladega, Ala.; her brother, Sam Balser and wife, Linda, of Timberville, and sister-in-law, Barbara Lam Balser of Elkton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Balser, Jr., and sisters, Katherine Hummel, and Laura Balser Breeden.
A memorial service will be held at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 4 p.m., with Chaplain David Kite officiating. The family is asking everyone attending the service to wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com, or you may contact family members at anytime.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.