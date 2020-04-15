Mary Virginia (Garber) Geiser Jennings, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. Mary was born in Waynesboro, Va., on July 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Daniel Benjamin and Annie Catherine (Wampler) Garber.
She studied at Bridgewater College for three years, worked as a secretary at the National Institute of Health, and was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Mary was preceded in death by two husbands. Her first husband, Jesse Geiser, whom she married Aug. 30, 1947, passed on Oct. 24, 1988. On Nov. 29, 1992, she was united in married to Harold Jennings, who preceded her in death on March 28, 2012.
Mary is survived by daughter, Karen Vicidomini and husband, Larry, of Harrington, Del.; stepdaughters, Karen Dargavel and husband, Alex, and Sandy Yingling and husband, Dale; grandchildren, Christin V. Corwin and husband, Ron, and Jason Vicidomini and wife, Ashley; and brother-in-law, John Jennings and wife, Mary.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
