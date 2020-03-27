Mary Virginia “Genny” Spitzer, 94, of Keezletown, and formerly of Timberville, passed away March 25, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born May 19, 1925, in Franklin, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Clarence Oliver and Elsie Mae Lough Hartman.
Genny was an active member of Mayland Christian Church. She belonged to the Ladies Aid and Fellowship class and sang in the church choir. She loved doing crafts for her church, family, and friends. She had the “birthday box” made for birthday cards, and card of all occasions. She worked at National Fruit and Rockingham Poultry in Timberville. After that, she ran the nursery for the children of the plant workers. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening.
On Nov. 27, 1947, she married Warren A. “Pete” Spitzer, who preceded her in death April 18, 1998.
Surviving are two brothers, Marvin Watson Hartman and Billy Harold Hartman; one sister, Patsy Jean Hartman Munneke; and many nieces and nephews.
Her siblings, Ona Hartman, Beulah Mae Murphy, Sylvia Ray Hammer, Kenneth Paul Hartman Sr., Raymond Harris Hartman, Clarence, Edward Hartman, Treva Lee Kimble, Elsie Marie Warner and Thelma Ruth Mallow preceded her in death.
The Rev. Cliff Poirot will conduct a private graveside service at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayland Christian Church, 11185 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
