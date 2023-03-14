Mary Virginia (Lough) Anderson
Mary Virginia (Lough) Anderson, 97, of Mozer, W.Va. passed away March 9, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Born Aug. 4, 1925, in Mozer, she was the daughter of the late John Daniel and Mamie Susan (Hevener) Lough. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, George William Anderson Jr.; two brothers, James A. Lough and George G. Lough; and a stillborn sister.
Mrs. Anderson was a 1943 graduate of Franklin High School and a 1945 graduate of Shenandoah Junior College in Dayton, Va. A homemaker and farm wife, Mary was also an avid reader and historian. She was a member of the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church and was the first female member of the South Branch Ruritan Club.
Mary is survived by one son, John Anderson; and two daughters, Judy (Roy) Matlick and Jane (Jack) Yokum. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Kristen (Chris) Matlick Butler, Jonathan Yokum, Jared (Rachel) Matlick and Daniel Yokum and one great-granddaughter, Brigid Butler. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Audrey Lough; brother-in-law, Fred (Anna Lee) Anderson; sister-in-law, Helen Sheffer and former sister-in-law, Mary Lough. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private in the Lough Family Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 172 Ridge Road, Upper Tract, WV 26866 or to the South Branch Ruritan Club, 3861 S. Mill Creek Road, Upper Tract, WV 26866.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
