Mary Virginia (Supples) Colella, 81, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 2, 1940, and was a daughter of William Jennings Supples and Edna Elizabeth (Comer) Supples.
Mary was a homemaker and took great care of her family and enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband. She worked as a bookkeeper and was a member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church.
Mary was united in marriage on July 10, 1961, to Joseph Rocco "Joe" Colella, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2018.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Shifflett and husband, Jeffrey, of Grottoes; son, Joseph Anthony "Tony" Colella and wife, Claudia, of Nicholasville, Ky.; son-in-law, Matt Hinchee; brother, Jack Supples of Shenandoah; and two sisters, Phyllis Downs of Richmond and Frances Gooden of Shenandoah. Five grandchildren, Chastin Colella, Aaron Shifflett, Nicole Shifflett, Jordan Colella, and Grace Colella and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Hinchee; brothers, Robert Supples and Paul Supples; and sister, Janice Robbins.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Brethren Church with Pastor Fred Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
