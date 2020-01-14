Mary W. Earhart
Mary Margaret (Weeks) Earhart, 84, widow of Edward Thompson Earhart, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Augusta Health, Fishersville. She was born July 2, 1935, in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Warren and Blanche (Snyder) Weeks.
She was a member of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Weeks.
Family members include three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric E. and Deborah Earhart of Greenville, Dale S. and Mary Earhart of Greenville, and Alan T. and Kerri Earhart of Broadway; a daughter, Karen D. Bradley of Columbia, Mo.; a sister, Doris Wilson of Stuarts Draft; a sister-in-law, Betty Weeks of Greenville; and grandchildren, Clay, Samuel, Chapman and Kendall, Maggie, Erin, Jacob, Jesse, and Josie Earhart, and Kaitlyn and Michael Sproles.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Bill Harris.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Henry Funeral Home.
The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Lynn Moore and also to the Staff of Augusta Health for the care given to Mrs. Earhart over the years.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 8, Steeles Tavern, VA 24476 or to the Riverheads Weekday Religious Education Program, P.O. Box 352, Greenville, VA 24440.
