Maryan Marie Carroll, 62, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Carroll was born Nov. 4, 1960, in Washington, D.C. and was a daughter of the late Francis Edwin and Katharyn Kalinowski Duvall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Sans Carroll.
Maryan was a homemaker and a wonderful grandma, also known as “Mamauh” by her grandchildren. She was a smart, tough woman with a big heart. She was a music lover and her signature color was purple.
She is survived by a son, John Joshua Carroll; two daughters, Jessica Carroll and fiancé, Richard Grant, and Sarah Carroll; brother, Tim Duvall; sister, Michelle Gorman, as well as five grandchildren, Makhi Burroughs, John Carroll Jr., Syrus Burroughs, Tyler Carroll, and Aubrey Grant.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
