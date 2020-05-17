Maryjean Baker Fleming, formerly of New Market, Va., passed away May 15, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. Born Oct. 19, 1931, in New Market, Va., she was the only child of Elmer Eugene Baker and Clara Mae Hess Baker.
On March 20, 1949, she married Carl Washington Fleming Jr., who predeceased her Nov. 7, 2002.
She is survived by her three children: Carl David Fleming (Denzel Anewalt) of Keezletown, Va., Zoe Fleming Dellinger of Edinburg, Va., and Stephen Michael Fleming of Travelers Rest, S.C.; grandchildren: Caleb (Colby) Fleming, Andrew Fleming, Sarah Fleming, William Fleming, Heather (Adam) Lutz, Stephen (Danie) Dellinger Jr., Steven (Erica) Jodrie, Laura (Troy) Ludholtz and Michelle (Chad) Higgs; and great-grandchildren: Addyson Lutz, Rylee Lutz, Chase Dellinger, Chanz Ludholtz (Blair McGloon), Caden Ludholtz, Aaron Ludholtz (Lucy), Chase Armstrong and Zander Jodrie.
A graveside service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market, Va.
Mrs. Fleming was a faithful member of Smith Creek Regular Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rapidan Baptist Camp, PO Box 10, Rochelle, VA 22738, where she enjoyed the fellowship of her church family and friends, especially at the camp's ladies retreats.
Online condolences can be made at www.valleyfs.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, Va.
