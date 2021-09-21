Marylee Elizabeth Allman, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Allman was born April 23, 1935, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late William Leroy and Nellie Elizabeth Armentrout Cline.
She was a homemaker and babysat her grandchild for many years. She loved her cats and was a devoted wife, and an amazing mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed by all those who loved her.
Her husband, Clarence Nicholas Allman, preceded her in death Sept. 23, 2020. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel A. Cline. She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Johnson and husband, Les, of Rockingham, Lora Smith and husband, Roy, of Harrisonburg; grandchild, Aaron Smith; and one great-grandchild, Caleb Smith.
The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg followed by a 11:00 a.m. graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
