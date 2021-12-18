Master Sgt. Claude E. Null, USAF, Retired, 89, of Port Republic, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Claude was born December 10, 1932 in Rockingham County and is the son of the late Clarence Edgar and Virginia Allen Null. On December 26, 1954 he married Nancy Anne Payne who preceded him in death on September 8, 2015 after 60 years of marriage. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Sylvia Sarah Null Butler.
He faithfully served in the US Air Force for 26 years, earning a Top Three rank of Master Sergeant. During his career he served both at CONUS bases and in various remote locations throughout the Pacific with time in Japan, Korea, Okinawa, and Johnston Island. For 18 years he served as a Civil Engineering instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. In 1978 he retired home to the Shenandoah Valley, living in Port Republic.
In his second career, Claude served at State Prison Camp Number 8 in Linville teaching vocational skills to incarcerated individuals. Retiring after 17 years, he was lovingly known as a gentleman farmer and rancher, friend, and good neighbor.
He was devoted to his Lord and was a longtime member of West Side Baptist Church where he served in various capacities including Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and mission work in several Central American countries.
Claude is survived by his children Curtis Edwin Null (wife, Susan) of McGaheysville; Dayna Null Fairweather of Clifton, VA; Bradley Edward Null (fiancée, Cheyenne Montanye) of Port Republic; and grandchildren Cooper Null, Cristoffer Fairweather, Kara Whitehair, Brandon Null, Erin Null, and Carrie Null.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December, 21, 2021 at West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg with Rev. Troy Pearson officiating. An interment will follow at Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Claude & Nancy Null Memorial Fund for the benefit of AVA Care of Harrisonburg, 833 MLK, Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
