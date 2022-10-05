Matie L. Layman, 92, a resident of Greencastle, Pa., passed away Oct. 2, 2022. Mrs. Layman was born June 26, 1930, in Goshen, Ind., and was a daughter of the late Willis and Nellie Culp Martin.
She was a member of Pike Mennonite Church.
On Dec. 22, 1963, she married David Solomon Layman, who passed away Sept. 10, 2012.
Having a love for children, she worked in daycare and foster care while single and married and then in 1965, she and her husband adopted three boys. Matie was proud to say she was the last surviving of her siblings.
Surviving are John Layman of Cornwell, Ind., Tony Layman and wife, Marilyn, of Bergton, Dorothy Layman of Harrisonburg and husband, Sergio, and Colleen Meyers and husband, Curtis of Greencastle, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Martin and Rosetta Martin and 12 grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Layman was preceded in death by a son, Robert Layman; and siblings, Louise Zimmerman and husband, Edwin, Truman Martin and wife, Lois, Vivian Troyer and husband, Paul, Leon Martin and wife, Anna, Marion Martin, Miriam Martin (infant sister), Mildred Martin and Eugene Martin.
Ministers of the Church will conduct a funeral service Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Pike Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
