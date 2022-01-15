August 19, 1964- January 12, 2022
Matthew Benjamin Moyers (Matt), age 57, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away on January 12, 2022.
Matt was the sixth and youngest child of Donald Lee Moyers, Sr. and Mildred Robinette. He was the Moyers “little brother” – not just to his family, but to lots of friends in the Valley.
Everyone who knew Matt, knows that he was full of joy and fun every step of his life. He was born with a golf club in his hand, and from the time he could walk, he blazed the Shenvalee Golf Course with anyone who would let him ride along.
He went on to a successful golf career at Stonewall Jackson High School, graduating in 1982. His athletic abilities didn’t stop with golf. He had proud memories of his 1981-1982 basketball season where he and his teammates won the regionals and went on to the state final four. He was inducted into Stonewall’s Hall of Fame in 2018, joining his brothers D. L. and Mike.
Matt graduated from James Madison University, where he was an active member of the Sigma Pi fraternity, and a key member of his college golf team.
Matt is survived by his parents, Don Moyers and Mildred Robinette, and his four brothers and their wives and children: D. L. and Debra Moyers from Harrisonburg, and their daughter, Blake from Savannah; Mike and
Carol Moyers from Stanardsville and their children, Shelley, Rusty, Bill, Katie and Mikey; Andy Moyers and Cary Moyers both from Harrisonburg. Also, he is survived by his sister, Debbie Moyers Slappey and her husband Don, their children Samantha and Matt, all from Roswell, Georgia.
Matt’s vision to promote an annual golf tournament filled with talent and friendship began in 2000 at his beloved Shenvalee. This tournament joined with the Marge Moyers Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2003 and continues to provide scholarship funds for local graduates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to: MMMSF, 9612 John Sevier Road, New Market, VA. 22844. His spirit will live on through these gifts.
Rest in peace little brother. We all love you so much.
The family welcomes friends to join them for a Celebration of Life service to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Homes, 473 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
