Matthew Bennett Milam, 60, of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Matt Milam was born April 29, 1960, in Winchester, Va., and was the son of Jean McCauley Milam and the late Marvin Bennett Milam.
Matt attended the University of Tennessee and was previously employed with R. R. Donnelly and Sons and more recently worked in automotive sales. He was a dedicated supporter of University of Tennessee Athletics (Go Vols) and he also enjoyed NASCAR and the Seattle Seahawks.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Milam of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Madeline M. Fletcher and husband, Ryan, of Rockingham; a son, Matthew T. Milam of Harrisonburg; two brothers, Michael Milam of Penn Laird, and Mark Milam and wife, Pam, of Luray; a sister, Melody Moats of Bridgewater; one grandson, Camden Beck Fletcher; former wife, Lisa Milam of Penn Laird, and five nieces and one nephew.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/PayingTributeToMattMilam
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
