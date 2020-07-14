Matthew Jason Shifflett
Matthew Jason Shifflett, 40, of Elkton, Va., sadly passed away June 27, 2020, at RMH, Harrisonburg. Born Feb. 25, 1980, he is survived by Owen Marshall and Elias Marshall. Jason was kind hearted and thoughtful. He loved music, spending time with his sons, among others, playing guitar and camping. He took his sons on numerous outdoor adventures and those memories they’ll cherish. He will always be in our hearts and will make us laugh and cry as he passes through our thoughts. Rest in peace JASON (STIFF).
