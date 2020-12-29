Matthew S. Andes
Matthew Scott Andes, 33, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Mr. Andes was born June 14, 1987, in Rockingham County and was the son of Lori Anne Rhodes Copley and the late Sgt. Glenn Allen Andes and stepfather, Mark Copley.
Matthew worked at Hotel Madison and received his associates degree in Criminal Justice from Blue Ridge Community College. He loved playing football and was part of the 2004 Harrisonburg High School state champion runner-up football team, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed spending time with and taking care of his grandparents, and reading books about special ops and strategy. He loved spending time with his mom and shared her love for animals.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and stepfather, are a stepsister, Laura Copley of Rockingham; stepbrother, Grant Copley of Broadway; grandparents, Anne and James Rhodes of Rockingham; stepgrandfather, Charles Copley of Broadway; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Harry Wine, Jim and Holly Rhodes, Garnett and Laura Andes, Jerry and Claudia Andes; and special cousins, Zach and Liz Wine.
In addition to his father, Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garnett and Jean Andes.
The body was cremated and there will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral service.
Pastor Jim Harris will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Linville Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
