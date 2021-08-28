Matthew Scott Propst, 47, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was born Aug. 23, 1974, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Maurice and Carole Gooden Propst of Elkton.
Matt was previously employed as a heavy equipment operator in construction.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Logan Propst of Elkton, and a
brother, Timothy “Tim” Propst of Elkton.
A private graveside service was conducted at Port Republic Cemetery with Pastor Danny Herring officiating.
