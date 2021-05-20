Mattie E. Kipps
Mrs. Mattie Elizabeth Shifflett Kipps, 97, of New Market, and the widow of Linden Kipps, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She is survived by one son, Roy Kipps of New Market and five grandchildren.
Pastor Rob Nykamp will conduct a graveside service 10:30 a.m. Friday at Wood’s Chapel Cemetery, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes, New Market.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.