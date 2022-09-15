Maurice “Mo” Franklin Baer Sr., 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sept. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH. He was born March 4, 1931, and was the son of the late Benjamin and Grace Emswiler Baer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann McClure Baer; his son, Maurice “Marty” Baer Jr.; and his brother, Leonard Forrest Baer.
He is survived by daughter, Judy Baer of Harrisonburg; son, Larry (Lisa) Baer of Broadway; and granddaughter, Roxanne Baer of Virginia Beach.
All his life Mo enjoyed his work as a ceramic tile contractor and made many friends along the way. He enjoyed his mountain home in Broadway, cutting wood, and spending time with family and friends. His last few years he moved into Harrisonburg next door to his daughter who helped care for him.
His body was cremated. There will be a memorial service Saturday, Oct. 15, 2:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, PO Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
