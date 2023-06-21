Mavis Darlene Tusing
Mavis Darlene Tusing, 84, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her home.
Born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Fravels Run, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William Lloyd Heishman and Edna Lee Riffey.
Mavis was a member of Lost River United Methodist Church. She had worked as a seamstress for H.D. Lee and enjoyed cooking, cleaning her house and taking care of her family. She also loved to travel and spend time with family, especially at the beach.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Robert, and Kenneth Heishman. She was also preceded by her husband of 66 years, William H. Tusing, in March 2022.
She is survived by her children, Sherwin Tusing (Sandra) of Broadway, Va., Debra Whetzel (Willard) and Michael L. Tusing (Nicole), both of Mathias, W.Va.; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va. with Pastor Sherwin Tharp officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lost River, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.