Max Lewis Short, 88, of Luray, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 13, 1933, and was the son of the late Robert Ernest Short and Ethel Williams Short.
Max was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Housden Short; a son, Bennett Lynn Short; and two brothers, Arva and James Short.
He is survived by a sister, Jane Smith; four grandchildren, Candace, Zachary, Jacob and Sammy; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Maci; as well as nieces and nephews, who all mourn his loss.
Max attended Luray High School and spent most of his employment at Merck and Company. Early in life, he acquired the nickname “Mr. Fix-it.” His favorite pastime was working in his garage repairing and restoring automobiles. Many happy weekends were spent boating and fishing at their summer home in Colonial Beach.
He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. And no one will forget his hearty laugh and deep love for his family and friends.
From childhood, he was a member of the Leaksville Christian Church, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leaksville Christian Church.
The Bradley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
