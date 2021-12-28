Max Wesley Turner, 63, of New Market, Va., died Dec. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Aug. 8, 1958, in Harrisonburg to the late Marshall H. and Katherine A. Turner Turner.
Max spent most of his life in the Fulks Run area and later in the Timberville area. He was a self-employed truck driver. He was a former member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. He loved trucking, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Jodie W. Turner and Seth W. Turner; one stepson, Cody W. Whetzel; two brothers, Marshall H. Turner Jr. and Glen W. Turner; and one sister, Faye T. Reedy.
Three brothers, Winston F. Turner, Kenneth J. Turner and Mark A. Turner preceded him in death.
Pastors Glen Turner and Tim Miller will conduct a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Woods Chapel Church in New Market. Masks are encouraged. His body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s own choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
