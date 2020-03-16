Maxine Ann Gooden
It is with the deepest sense of loss to announce the passing of Maxine Ann Gooden of Grottoes, Va., in the last fleeting hours of March 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. After bravely fighting her many illnesses, the angels came softly to let her spirit fly free from pain and suffering as they guided her to the light. Blessed are those who knew her.
She was born in Rockingham County on Nov. 24, 1938, a daughter of the late Isaac and Betty Lucy (Rosson) Gooden.
Maxine had worked at Celenese in Bridgewater and at Cargill, Marvel, and Rockingham Poultry. She was a member of Port Republic United Methodist Church and was an avid fan of Tony Stewart.
She is survived by three nieces, Beverly Moyers, Deborah Lukacik, and Lisa Simmons, and cousins, Elizabeth Hitt, Connie Sue Scott, and Junior Via and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Special family, Donnie Scott and Jeff Holsinger and a special fur baby Smoke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, a sister and a half sister.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
