Maxine Annette Wine, 86, a longtime resident of New Market, went to be with the Lord Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
Mrs. Wine was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Page County and was the daughter of the late Solon J. and Lena L. Alger.
She was retired from Aileen Inc. in Edinburg and later had a daycare in her home. She also was a cook at Southern Kitchen in New Market and was a member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church.
On July 31, 1971, she married her childhood love of her life, the late Truman M. ‘Markie’ Wine Jr.
She is survived by four daughters, Nancy A. Zupo, Connie E. Thornton, Crystale L. Nunemaker, and Patricia A. Mongold; one son, Charles ‘Chuck’ M. McDaniel, all of New Market.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Gerald E. McDaniel and Jeffrey E. Wine; and a grandson, Truman ‘Bubba’ Wine.
She was also the youngest surviving sibling of four sisters and seven brothers.
Maxine was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book at Theis Chapel/Dellinger Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneral.com.
