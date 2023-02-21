Maxine Carlota Ritter, 84, of Timberville, Va., died Feb. 15, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Baker, W.Va. to the late Nelson Lehew and Edith Stewart Parker.
Maxine was a cashier at Burger King. She was a member of the Independent Community Church. She read her Bible and checked on her family every day. She always put everyone else first. She enjoyed watching the Tar Heels play basketball.
On Nov. 13, 1976, she married Clayton Lee Ritter who preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1999.
Surviving are her three sons, Max Whetzel Jr. and companion, Dora Hager, of Broadway, Steve Whetzel of Broadway and Michael Whetzel and wife, Lolita, of Broadway; one daughter, Barbara Ritchie of Timberville; two sisters, Elva Combs of Baker, W.Va., and Bessie Combs of Stephens City; five grandchildren, Derek Jameson and wife, Angela, Samantha Whetzel, Brandon Ritchie, Katlyn Shelton and husband, Alvin, and Erika Whetzel; four great-grandchildren, Ava Shelton, Juliana Etchebarne, Parker Jameson and Lucas Etchebarne; a great-granddaughter due in April, Presley Jameson; numerous nieces and nephews; three stepchildren, Brenda Rexrode and husband, Billy, Eugene Ritter and wife, Annette, and Sandra Lucas and husband, Steve; and several stepgrandchildren.
A sister, Gladys Parker; a brother, Lane Parker; and a stepson, James Ritter, all preceded her in death.
Pastors Kevin Garber and Wayne Shelton conducted a graveside service Monday at 12 p.m. at Parker Family Cemetery in Baker, W.Va.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
A special thank you to the care she received at Sentara RMH on 4 East and 2 West, Pulmonology and Palliative Care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.