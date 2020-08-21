Maxine Faye Alder Litten
Maxine Faye Alder Litten, 85, of Timberville, Va., passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Harrisonburg to the late Joseph and Beulah Derrow Alder.
Maxine was a Home Interior consultant for many years. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. Maxine enjoyed playing softball, bingo, and slot machines; but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family on trips. Maxine loved to travel.
In 1953, she married Earl Hedrick, who preceded her in death in 2000. Her second husband, Oscar Litten Jr., survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph Hedrick of Broadway and Brent Litten and wife, Jewel, of Broadway; two daughters, Faye Fox of Harrisonburg and Mary Ann Blizzard and husband, Rick, of Harrisonburg; two stepsons, John “Johnny” Litten and girlfriend, Kristy, of Timberville and Dwayne Litten and wife, Danielle, of Mount Jackson; one stepdaughter, Sharon McAroy and husband, Brian, of Broadway; 10 grandchildren, BriAnna Litten, Amanda Lilly, Justin Hedrick, Samantha Hedrick, Theresa Landes, Jason Fox, Tracy Suters, Chad Rhodes, Shandi Blizzard and Timmy Blizzard; 18 great-grandchildren; 14 stepgrandchildren and 22 stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Fox; stepdaughter, Karen Litten; brother, Robert Alder, and sister, Mary Reedy.
Pastor Wayne Pence will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
For those attending the service or visiting the funeral home, facial coverings and social distancing will be required, per CDC guidelines.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
