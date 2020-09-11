Maxine Janice Day, 82, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home with family by her side.
She was born March 7, 1938, in Humes Run, and was the daughter of the late Calvin Dovel and Carrie Hanes.
Maxine worked for many years at James Madison University in house keeping and attended St. Peters United Methodist Church in Elkton.
In 1975, she married Stanley Blaine Day, who preceded her in death June 25, 1999. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brothers, Harry Dovel, Calvin Dovel, Lynwood Dovel, Layton Dovel; sisters, Mamie Lam, Clara Akers, Ruby Dovel and Irene Hughes.
She is survived by stepsons, Steven Lee Day, and David Allen Day; stepdaughter, Linda Sue Reese; sister, Margaret Sipe; Halley Cole and Jackson Cole, who were like grandchildren, and caregivers, Saunie Dearing of Elkton and Carolyn Lam of Broadway.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 152 Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolence may be shared at www.kygers.com.
