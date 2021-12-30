Maxine K. Heneberger, 106, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Dec. 28, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port. Mrs. Heneberger was born Aug. 24, 1915, in Upper Tract, W.Va., to the late Hugh A. and Lena S. Kimble.
Maxine graduated from Franklin High School, Franklin, W.Va., in 1933. She went on to attend Shenandoah College in Dayton, Va., St. John’s Academy in Petersburg, W.Va., and graduated from Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1937. Maxine was a general and private duty nurse for many years at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, then worked at Sunnyside Retirement Community’s Health Care Unit until her retirement in 1985. After retirement, she did 22 years of volunteer work for the RMH Auxiliary and was the recipient of the “Nurse of the Year” award from the RMH Alumnae Association in 1975.
Maxine was united in marriage on Jan. 11, 1941, to Edwin Randolph Grymes Heneberger, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy K. Mason and N.K. (Begie) Shoemaker.
Maxine is survived by two children, Barbara H. Bingham of Richmond, Va., and Randolph G. Heneberger of Rockingham; two nieces and a number of great-nieces and nephews.
As a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, she taught Sunday school and was a circle leader.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Woodbine Cemetery, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
