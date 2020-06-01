Maxine Shultz
Maxine Shultz, 89, of Mill Gap, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was born Oct. 24, 1930, a daughter of the late Lola Mae Vandevender.
Maxine was a devout Christian, with great love for her Beulah Presbyterian Church family. She served faithfully as deacon, elder, Sunday school and Bible school teacher and youth leader. She joyfully accepted the honor of being named a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women.
She, along with a number of Mill Gap ladies, made thousands of famous maple flavored doughnuts and enjoyed her community service in the Mill Gap Ruritan Club. The Highland County Electoral Board and chairing the Mill Gap precinct was also rewarding to her.
“Words cannot bring to light the love our family had for this dear little lady. She was the heartbeat of our world, the frame that kept all of us in a beautifully focused portrait. She embraced being a wife, mother and grandmother. Most importantly, Maxine embraced being a child of God. Our beloved “Granny” may have been small in stature, but she was mighty beyond belief.”
In addition to her mother, she was recently predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Albert Franklin Shultz, on March 13 of this year.
Surviving family members include her daughters, Capitola “Cappie” Shultz Hull of Hightown, Sherry Shultz Sullenberger and husband, Robin, of Mill Gap, and Mary Shultz Moomaw and husband, Kevin, of Orkney Springs; grandchildren, John Hull and wife, Kim, of Mount Sidney, Jacob Hull and wife, Amy, of Harrisonburg, Drew Sullenberger of Falls Church, Capitola Jackson and husband, Colby, of Monterey, Margaret Moomaw of Arlington, and Elizabeth Moomaw of Orkney Springs; great-grandchildren, Tobin and Bennett Hull, Hayden, Jayden and Jackson Hull, and Dyer and Lenny Jackson; sisters, Ruby and Gaylon Sponaugle, Elaine and Arnold Lambert, both of Franklin, W.Va., and Brenda and R.C. Pullin of Monterey; brother, Henry and Sharon Harper of Monterey; as well as Hildi Maclean, who Maxine considered a daughter.
A Celebration of Life for both Maxine and her late husband, Albert, will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beulah Presbyterian Church, c/o Richard Simmons, 8171 Mill Gap Road, Monterey, VA 24465.
Additionally, the family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community for their exemplary care as well as the compassionate caregivers within the community.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family
