Maxine Viola Walton Powers
Maxine Viola Walton Powers, 81, of Port Republic, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Our Father’s House Christian Home in Culpeper.
She was born in Alexandria, Va. on Sept. 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Nona (Shifflett) and Roy Walton.
Maxine was a member of Landmark Tabernacle Church in McGaheysville.
She was united in marriage to Robert Lee Powers, who preceded her in death.
Maxine is survived by daughters, Jenny Fletcher and husband, Jerry, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Sheila Fletcher and husband, Kevin, of Weyers Cave; son, Dwight Powers and wife, Robin, of Midland, Va.; sister, Helen Hamilton of Manassas; brother, David Walton and wife, Linda, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; six grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Willoughby, and two brothers, Vernon Walton and Bobby Walton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. William “Bill” Watson, Rev. Jerry Fletcher, and Rev. L. Keith Powers officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
