Maxine Virginia Click
Maxine Virginia Click, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home. Maxine was born Oct. 18, 1928, a daughter of the late Cora (Smiley) and Cloyd Long.
She retired from Rockingham Memorial Hospital in the early 1990s. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers, enjoyed car rides with her daughter, bluegrass music and had the unique talent of being able to yodel.
She was united in marriage to Earl F. Click on Nov. 12, 1949. He preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 1998.
Maxine is survived by three children, Sandra Rankin, Gary Click and wife, Donna, all of Bridgewater, and Roger Click of Dayton; two sisters, Pearl Metz and Janet Lea Long, both of Bridgewater; a brother, Doyle Long of Bridgewater; three grandchildren, Chad Click and wife, Jutta, Dale Click and Shane Click and wife, Kristan; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Shelby Click; granddaughter, Krisha Click; brother, Arnold Long; and sister, Cleta Howdyshell.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bridgewater with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
