Maxwell "Max" Marcellus Craig, 88, of Weyers Cave, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at White Birch Estates. Max was born Nov. 11, 1931, a son of the late Pearl Edna (Raynes) Snyder and George Marcellus Craig.
He retired from ASR and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren, where he also served as a Deacon.
On Oct. 8, 1954, he was united in marriage to Ethel Lois (Sheets) Craig, who preceded him in death on March 31, 2013.
Max is survived by four daughters, Mary Jane Pumphrey (Leonard) of Manassas, Connie Senger (Harvey) of Weyers Cave, Phyllis Earman (Frank) of Weyers Cave and Sara Hart (Michael) of Weyers Cave; two sons, Kenney Craig (Brenda) of Mount Crawford and Mark Craig (Teresa) of Bridgewater; four sisters, Helen Shifflett of Harrisonburg, Vivian Penyak of Pennsylvania, Mildred Swartz of Rocky Mount and Evelyn Munns (Roy) of Flordia; grandchildren, Craig Pumphrey (Maralee), Alison White (Charles), Mark Senger (Anne), Carla Anderson (Cody), Matthew Earman (Hallie), Samantha Ritchie (Seth), Ray Craig (Marissa), Brier Craig (Bekah), Lesley-Ann Craig, Luke Hart, Kaitlyn Craig, Haden, Joe, and Jase McGuire; and great-grandchildren, Sabrina and Anastasia Pumphrey, Gavin Senger, Rylan and Piper Anderson, Matthew Jr. and Carter Earman, Kase Ritchie, Caroline and Brianna Griffith.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Johnson; brothers, Ralph, Hobert and Aron Craig; and great-granddaughter, Beth Craig.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Summit Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater with the Rev. Tim Craver officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Summit Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
