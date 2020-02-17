Maynard Eugene Meadows
Maynard Eugene Meadows, 62, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Health Campus in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Meadows was born Nov. 18, 1957, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Regina Mae and Robert Eugene Meadows. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Wade Meadows.
Maynard was a graduate of Elkton High School and was a forklift operator at Reynolds Metals in Grottoes for 15 years before retiring in 2014. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On March 21, 2005, he married Evelyn Louise Meadows, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Beasley and wife, Alexia Grimmett, and Misty Lynn Taylor and husband, Chad; two sisters, Karen Faye Lam and husband, Ronald, and Beverly Dean and husband, Edward; two grandchildren, Cody Lynn Beasley and Chase James Taylor, as well as two great-granddaughters, Alynnia Beasley and Alyanna Shifflett.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Shenandoah Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow at McAlister Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset expenses, 111 Lee Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences can be shared at www.kygers.com.
