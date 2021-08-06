Mazie Geneva Stump, 85, of Timberville, Va., passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born March 29, 1936, in Hardy County, W.Va., to the late Ora and Denna Dove Dove.
Mazie was a seamstress at H.D. Lee Company. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville.
Her first husband, Sheffie Gordon Halterman, whom she married in November 1952, preceded her in death on June 15, 1998. Her second husband, Jimmy Stump, preceded her in death on March 19, 2009.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda Crider and husband, Larry Sr., of Timberville, Geneva Ritchie of Timberville, Mary Halterman of Harrisonburg and Jean Crawford and husband, Dennis, of Kingsport, Tenn.; one son, Moses Halterman and partner, Rick Dyson, of North Carolina; two stepsons, Jimmy Stump Jr. and wife, Melissa, and Bruce Stump, all of West Virginia; two stepdaughters, Glenda Stump Bolyard and husband, Harold and Rose King and husband, David, all of West Virgnia; one sister, Eunice Mullenax and husband, Delmas, of Broadway; two brothers, Roger Dove of New Market and Delmas Dove and wife, Phyllis, of Bergton; daughter-in-law, Tammy Halterman of Bumpass, Va.; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren, 12 stepgreat-grandchildren, 12 stepgreat-great-grandchildren and two step great-great-great-grandchildren.
Mazie was preceded in death by one son, Benny Halterman; two brothers, Willard “Bud” Dove and Earl Junior Dove; one grandchild, Timmy Kline; and one great- grandchild, William Matthew Cullers.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Moorefield, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to view and sign the guestbook may do so anytime after 9 a.m. Saturday.
For those who are unvaccinated, please wear a mask in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
