Mazie Myree Huffer
Mazie Myree Huffer, 98, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home. Mazie was born April 12, 1922, a daughter of the late Ressie Virginia (Knott) and Carl Roscoe Howdyshell.
On April 28, 1942, she was united in marriage to James Marshall Huffer, who preceded her in death.
Mazie is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Miller and husband, John, of Mount Sidney, Nancy Lotts and husband, Shuey, of Stuarts Draft, Joan Harlow and husband, Hershey, of Mount Solon, and Patsy Myers of Mount Solon; a son, Jerry Huffer and wife, Judy, of Mount Solon; sister, Polly Hise and husband, Willis, of Mount Solon; eight grandchildren, Teresa Gilkeson, Timothy Miller, Greg and Tracey Harlow, Darla Mohler, Bethany Newman, Mark Fields, and Stephanie Wilfong; 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by siblings, Robena Dove, Katherine Rudolph, Gordon Howdyshell, Thomas Howdyshell, Edna Jordon, Edgar Howdyshell, Anna Howdyshell, Della Ann Sines, and Molly Emmett; son-in-law, Dennis Myers; grandson, John Huffer and two great-grandsons.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with The Rev. Charles David Clinedinst officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
