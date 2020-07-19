Megan Amanda Knicely, 29, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020. Megan was born Oct. 17, 1990, in Harrisonburg and is survived by her parents, Warren and Donna Hensley Beaty and her father, Terry Knicely.
She attended Spotswood High School and went on to receive her GED in 2017. She worked as a nail technician at the Polished Nail Salon in Roanoke, and more recently she was working at the Madison Hotel in housekeeping. She loved to swim, fish, ride horses, laugh and brought much joy to everyone that knew her.
In addition to her parents and father, she is survived by her son, Jackson Wyant; brothers, Christopher Knicely and Jeremiah Knicley; sisters, Cheyenne Howdyshell and fiancé, Billy Wooddell, and Jessica Knicely; maternal grandparents, Danny and Walthey Hensley; paternal grandmother, Debbie Corneal; two cousins, who were like her sister and brother, Leslee Lam Polen and husband, William, and Hunter Lam and wife, Erica; special aunts and uncle, Greg “Boo” Lam and wife, Dawn, Angela Thomas; two nieces, Addelynn Howdeyshell and Waverly Wooddell; great-grandmother, Mary Lam; and special friend Megan Grimes.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Osby Lam, Charlotte Miller and Mary Hensley.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Masks will be required for all visitors during visitation hours.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Brandon Wilber officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Hall, 1109 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke VA 24016.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
