Megan Nyoka Grimes Stephens, 30, of Broadway, Va., passed away Aug. 1, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center due to complications from a heart transplant.
She was born June 21, 1991, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of Raymond and Candy Biller Grimes of Timberville.
Megan was a front end receptionist for My Eye Doctor. She was a C.N.A. for many years at Sunnyside Retirement Home and at Life Care Center in New Market. She loved and cared for many residents with her whole heart.
On Aug. 15, 2020, she married Shaun Stephens, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are one brother, Trenton Grimes and wife, Carrie, of Broadway; one niece, Callie Grimes of Broadway; her beloved dog, Baby and Furbabies.
Megan was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glendora Wilson and Herbert Grimes; and her maternal grandparents, Boyd and Rosalee Biller.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at New Market Community Park. The family asks that those attending bring a dish and a lawn chair.
A special thanks to beloved pediatric cardiologists, Rebecca Chamberlin and Paul Matherne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVA Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
“What a blessing it has been to be your Mommy”
