Melba Carson Hayes Butler, 102, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Suffolk, Va., on March 28, 1917, and was the daughter of the late Sydney C. and Alma (Freeman) Hayes.
Melba worked as a receptionist for the Virginia Employment Commission. She was a member of Cradock Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Va., and was a 75-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was united in marriage on March 5, 1941, to Thomas Franklin Butler Sr., who preceded her in death on April 17, 1996.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Franklin Butler Jr. and wife, Carol, of Bridgewater, Va.; two grandchildren, Xan B. Stevens and husband, Shane, of Mount Crawford, Va., and Thomas F. Butler III and wife, Laura, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; and five great-grandchildren, Leland Stevens, Carson Stevens, Brittney Butler, Hayley Butler and Tara Butler.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Program for Aging Services, Meals On Wheels, 975 South High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
