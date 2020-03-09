Melbourne ‘Mel’ A. May
Melbourne “Mel” A. May, 89, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bridgewater Home. Mel was born in Hyannis, Mass., on Dec. 30, 1930, a son of the late Inez (Phillips) and Arthur May.
He was the former owner of May Supply in Harrisonburg and was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 11, 1950, he was united in marriage to Jane Louise (Taylor) May, who preceded him in death.
Mel is survived by daughters, Linda Susan Pfamatter of Rockingham and Priscilla Hunt and husband, Jeff, of Glendale, Ariz.; sons, Thomas M. May and wife, Luanne, of Harrisonburg, Kenneth R. May and wife, Jeanne, of Dayton, P. Tim May of Harrisonburg, and Charles E. May and wife, Jill, of Bridgewater; sister, Marilyn May of St. Croix; brothers, Jordan May and wife, Lema, of East Sandwich, Mass., and Steven May and wife, Naida, of New York; 10 grandchildren, Suzanne Perl, Andrew Hunt, Kendall Linderman, Aaron May, Maria Messerley, Alexandria May, Kristin Moyery, Jaclyn Pugh, Sarah Bode, and Christopher May and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Norwell May.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Dayton United Methodist Church with Pastors Jenny Day and Steve Bird officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton United Methodist Church, 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821 and/or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.