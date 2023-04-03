Melinda Fay Dofflemyer, 60, of Elkton, passed away March 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 22, 1962, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Marie Stone Dofflemyer and the late Clark Dewey Dofflemyer.
Melinda lived in the Elkton area all her life and was a graduate of the “Last Class” of Elkton High School in June 1980. She worked at Elkton Elementary School for 40 years as a Teacher's Assistant. Melinda loved the children she worked with each day. During her career, she was blessed to work with amazing coworkers whom she cared for deeply. Melinda loved books and shared her love for reading with her students. She was an avid gardener who loved being outdoors especially working on the family cattle and goat farm.
Her pride and joy were grandsons, Luke and Jacob Myers and great-niece, Sara Monger. She loved spending time with them at the barn working animals for the Rockingham County Fair. She attended all of their school and sporting events and was always proud to tell their accomplishments.
In addition to her mother, grandsons and great-niece, Melinda is survived by her only child, Elizabeth Myers and husband, Michael; sister Cynthia Monger and husband, Tommy; and nephew, Timmy Monger and wife, Jessica.
Pastor Brad Lewis will conduct the funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. The casket will remain closed.
Friends may visit Melinda’s home at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Elementary School, 302 B Street, Elkton VA 22827 to support her passion for student learning.
