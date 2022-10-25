Melva Fleishman Restuccia, 97, passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Born in Dayton, Va. on Aug. 25, 1925, Melva and her family lived in Oklahoma, Florida, and Iowa before returning to Virginia. She attended Juniata College, where she majored in psychology, sang in the choir, played basketball, and met her future husband, Dan Restuccia. Married for 55 years, they raised their family in Lynchburg, Va., and spent many years traveling the world together. Melva loved finding elegant lodging and good food wherever they went.
Melva and Dan retired in Oxford, Miss., where they avidly supported the Ole Miss athletic program and made lifelong friends in the town and at First Presbyterian Church. Melva was known among friends and family for her sharp wit, attention to detail, and love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan, and her brother, Doyle, and survived by her brother Allen; her children, David and Amy; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Meredith Chapel, Pannill Healthcare Center at Sunnyside on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
