Melvin David Lee, 74, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Melvin was born on October 7, 1947, to the late Jesse R. Lee and Roxie Armentrout Lee. He graduated with a BA in History and Political Science in 1970 from Bridgewater College and a Master’s degree in counseling from JMU. He served with the Peace Corps in Jamaica for two years.
He and his wife Karen published an award-winning oral history for the NPS Johnson farm at Peaks of Otter and spent three years as the living historians at the farm. He worked as the Director of interpretive programs for the National Park Service at Humpback Rocks. Melvin was the director of the Listening Ear crisis hotline and spent most of his career at Summit House, a day program serving people with long-term mental illness.
Melvin had a lifelong interest and expertise in American, British, Irish, Scottish and International folk music and played, collected and built a variety of instruments. He was the founder of the Folk Arts Revival Society. He and Karen played in a number of bands including Elk Run String Band, Frosty Morning and Nonesuch, both locally and in Ireland. He also taught for JMU’s LLI program and organized many musical productions which included his folk opera Flowers of the Forest, WMRA’s Rocktown Radio, ShenanArts events, First Night and, for seven seasons, a house concert series. For over 15 years, Melvin produced and hosted the Traditional Songbag on WMRA and WEMC with theme programs of recorded and live music and historical commentary. He often traveled with family and friends on self-guided trips, by horse and wagon, canal boat or car, including a King Arthur tour of his design. He was a member of Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists.
On August 9, 1969, he married Karen Ryder Lee, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Melvin is survived by a sister, Harriet Welch.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the funeral home. There will be a memorial service on Tuesday May 17 at 11:00 am at Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalist church.
Burial will be held privately at Woodbine Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
