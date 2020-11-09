Melvin Eugene Showalter, 95, of Broadway, died Nov. 7, 2020, at the Wenger House at VMRC in Harrisonburg. He was born Feb. 6, 1925, in Broadway, and was a son of the late Mark Cephus and Amanda Hege Showalter.
Melvin was a co-owner of Broadway Metal Works and also a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. He was a lifetime member of the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department and Broadway Rescue Squad. He loved working in his woodworking shop, his family enjoys many pieces of furniture he made for them. A special thank you to the staff of Wenger House, Crestwood, and Oak Lea/VMRC for the care he was given.
On April 5, 1950, he married the former Dorothy Suter, who preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 1991. On Dec. 21, 2002, he married the former Lottie Masser, who preceded him in death on Aug. 21, 2017.
Melvin is survived by a son, Dale Arlin Showalter of Broadway; a daughter, Marilyn Showalter Golladay of New Market; three grandchildren, Heather Golladay Cheshire and husband, Andrew, of Broadway, Margaret (Maggie) Showalter Foster and husband, Brad, of Charlottesville and Elizabeth Anna Showalter and fiancé, Michael Finch, of Broadway; five great-grandchildren, Hu Gordon Cheshire, Cyrus Eugene Cheshire, Nathaneal James Foster, Abbey Rose Foster and Luke Stephen Foster; a brother, Mark Showalter Jr. of Broadway; and two sisters, Fannie Heatwole of Rockingham and Rhoda Wenger of Linville.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mahlon Showalter and Henry Showalter; and a sister, Anna V. Showalter.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a graveside service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Cemetery near Broadway.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The family will be present from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815, or the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
