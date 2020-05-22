Melvin Floyd Reynard
Melvin Floyd Reynard, 65, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Valley Pike Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Pastor Mark Leatherman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Melvin was born on December 12, 195,4 in Woodstock, Virginia. He was the son of the late William Lee and Elizabeth Scott Reynard. He was employed for many years at Stoney Run Dairy Farm. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Charles J. Reynard, William W. Reynard, and Virginia D. Reynolds.
Melvin is survived by his wife, who he married on April 20, 1998, Rose Moomaw Reynard; 3 children, Teresa Jarrett, Terry Riggleman and Jennifer Riggleman; 8 grandchildren, Mikayla Riggleman, Christopher Shumaker, Adam Jarrett, Michael Ritchie, Patrick Sly, Sierra Jarrett, Montana Jarrett and Nicholas May; 4 great-grandchildren, Addysyn Ritchie, Oliver Thomas, Gage Shumaker and Maisie Jarrett; a brother, Joseph Reynard; 5 sisters, Fannie E. Decker, Elizabeth L. Alger, Nancy E. Cook, Patricia A. Nicely, Beverly A. Funkhouser, and 25 nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
