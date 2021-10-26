Melvin Franklin Via, 72, of Grottoes, passed peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 25, 2021. He had not enjoyed good health for the past three years.
He was born Oct. 6, 1949, in his grandmother’s home in Grottoes to the late Curtis and Margaret Morris Via.
He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Allen and Joyce Via and brother, Curtis “Bowdy” Via. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jerry.
Melvin spent many years as a bricklayer before working at Flint Group in Weyers Cave, Va., from which he retired. He was quick to point out a house or building he helped build and tell a story about it. He enjoyed metal detecting for Civil War relics, listening to bluegrass music, and camping with his family. He never met a stranger. Melvin was a kind and generous man.
He is survived by his beloved and dedicated wife of 52 years, Patricia Sheehan Via; son, Chuck Via and girlfriend, Chasta Hines; and daughter, Lisa Ott. He was a proud grandpa to Dylan Aitcheson and wife, Amelia, Luke Via and girlfriend, Olivia Swope, Jeremy “Jay” Ott and fiancée, Ashlee VanArsdale, Burke Via, and Hannah Via and her son, Kellen, whom he affectionately called “Spud.”
The family would like to extend a thank you to the Sentara Hospice for helping over the past two months with special thanks to Melvin's nurses, Jillian and Jessica, and aide Jamie, they were truly a blessing.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Port Republic Cemetery with Pastor Guy Hudson officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
