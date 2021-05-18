DALTON, OHIO -- Melvin H. Good, age 77, of Dalton, Ohio, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Shady Lawn Health Care Community in Dalton following a period of declining health while battling Multiple Sclerosis for 30 years.
Melvin was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Orrville, Ohio, to the late Willard and Valley (Horst) Good and graduated from Dalton High School in 1961. He married Doreen Wenger on April 29, 1972, in Dalton. Doreen survives.
He worked as the owner and operator of Good Haven Dairy for 34 years, retiring in 1995.
Melvin was a member of East Union Mennonite Church. He loved to sing, knew how to be a friend to many, loved the outdoors and animals, was an avid reader of his Bible, loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and giving them a ride on his golf cart.
Surviving are two sons, Eric (Laura) Good of Dayton, Va., and Elliot (Karla) Good of Dalton, Ohio; two daughters, Julie (Matthew) Stutzman of Baltimore, Md., and Terri (Josh) Schlabach of Wilmington, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Olivia, Heath, and Maxwell Good, Keziah, Samuel, Selah, and Olive Stutzman, Jeremiah, Leviticus, Pearl, and Cora Schlabach, Luke, Ethan, Hannah, Seth, and Timothy Good; two brothers, Wilbur (Janet) Good of New Franklin, Ohio, and Mark (Louella) Good of Dalton, Ohio; three sisters, Edith (Paul) Horst of Williamsburg, Ky., Catherine (Ralph) Miller of Plain City, Ohio, and Margaret (Johnny) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Ohio; sister-in-law, Eileen Good of Dalton, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Don Showalter of Sarasota, Fla.
He was preceded in death by brother, Clair Good; and sisters, Marilyn Showalter and Verna Good.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at East Union Mennonite Church, 10678 Old Lincoln Way, Orrville, from 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.
A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at East Union Mennonite Church with Pastor Lynn Wenger officiating and will be live streamed at facebook.com/AubleFuneralHome. Burial will take place at the Martins Mennonite Cemetery in Orrville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Heralds of Hope, P.O. Box 3, Breezewood, PA, 15533 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
