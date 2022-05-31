Melvin Henry Simmons, 94, of Bridgewater, passed away May 30, 2022, at Bridgewater Nursing Home.
Melvin was born Nov. 16, 1927, to the late John Henry Simmons and Annie Beydler (Arion) Simmons.
On Feb. 8, 1947, he was united in marriage to Georgia Lee (Simmons) Andrew, who precedes him in death. He worked his entire adult life at Whetzel Seed Company.
Melvin is survived by his sister, Beulah Hess; son, Randy Simmons; grandchildren, Erica Maddox, Mike Cupp, Scott Simmons and Brian Simmons; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Vada Showalter, Willodene Stroop, Viola Smith, Clarence Simmons, Roy Simmons, Norman Simmons, Minor Simmons, Dewitte Simmons and Raymond Simmons; daughter, Judy Maclam; son, Jerry Simmons; and great-granddaughter, Madison Maddox.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Dog Adoption, 821 Town Center Drive, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
