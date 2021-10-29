Melvin William "Bill" Lewis Sr., 90, of Townsend, Ga., passed away Oct. 23, 2021. He was born April 12, 1931, in Moorefield, W.Va., to the late Jesse Lee Lewis and Lillie Mae Cook (Helmick).
Surviving are two sisters, Shirley Palmer and husband, Joseph, of Winchester, Va., and June Bare and husband, Alton, of Broadway, Va.; three sons, David Lewis and wife, Brenda, Philip Lewis and wife, Gidget of Mathias, W.Va., and Wayne Lewis and wife, Kathy, of Timberville, Va.; three daughters, Anita Lewis of Mathias, W.Va., Margaret Zier and husband, Peter, of Lingolsheim, France and Martha Anderson and husband, Michael, of Christiansburg, Va.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Dale Lewis and Melvin Lewis Jr.; three brothers, Arthur Lewis, Jimmy Cook and Cletus Lewis Sr.; one sister, Bertha Fitzwater and one granddaughter, Brittney Lewis.
He served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper in the Korean War and was later stationed in Germany. After retiring from the military, he was a truck driver until he retired.
His body was cremated and services will be held privately at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.