Mereta Elaine Kiracofe Landes, 104, of Bridgewater, (formerly of Broadway) passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Sangerville, Va., on Jan. 6, 1917, and was a daughter of the late Maud Alice (Phillips) Kiracofe and Charles Stuart Kiracofe Sr.
Mereta graduated from Bridgewater High School. She was a homemaker, active in the Plains District Women's Club, her church community and was a super sales lady. She sold Avon for 62 years, sold rummage for her church, sold cars for Broadway Motors and various other retail products. Mereta was an active member of First United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of United Methodist Women. Over her life, she survived two pandemics.
She was united in marriage on March 28, 1937, to Brisco Marshall Landes, who preceded her in death Jan. 22, 1972.
She is survived by her children, Hugh M. Landes and wife, Norma, of Bridgewater, Trudy Elaine Esparza and husband, Vicente, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Rebecca Alice Herrera of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and her brother, Charles S. Kiracofe Jr. and wife, Nelsie, of Rockingham. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Martha Jackson, Mark Landes, Jeremy Landes, Stephanie Diehl, Kevin Craun, Amy Bowman, Dawn Martin, David Landes, Maria Davis and Kara Lattimer; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Landes and Jim Landes and daughter, Judy Craun; her brothers and sisters, Raymond Kiracofe, Lena Miller, Freda Miller, Helen Kiracofe, Henry Kiracofe, Miriam Plecker and Janet Gordon.
She will be missed, but she had finally gained her heavenly reward she has yearned for years.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with The Rev. Ed Pruitt and The Rev. Yun Goo Kang officiating.
A graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Sangerville at 3:00 p.m. June 30.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 24, Broadway, VA 22815 or Cedar Hill Cemetery, 2488 North River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
