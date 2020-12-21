Meretta Sue Strong
Meretta Sue Strong, 53, of Waynesboro, died Dec. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 24, 1967, Rockingham County and was a daughter of Leonard F. Shoemaker of Broadway and the late Bonnie Kay Crider Shoemaker.
Meretta worked as a phlebotomist at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She loved to quilt and was an avid fan of Patchwork Plus. She had a deep love for her family and especially her grandchildren.
On May 18, 1996, she married John D. Strong, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Travis Dellinger and wife, Haley, of Mount Crawford, Chris Dellinger and wife, Anna, of Harrisonburg and Kevin Strong-Delawder and companion, Nicole Trombetta of Somerset, Mass.; one sister, Sherry Turner and husband, Stacy, of Broadway; one brother, Leonard Shoemaker II and wife, Debra, of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Jacob Dellinger, Caleb Dellinger, Kaylynn “K.K.” Dellinger and Will Southerland; mother-in-law, Dorothy Joan Strong of Brandywine, Md.; brother-in-law, Steve Strong and wife, Denise, of Prince Fredrick, Md.; sister-in-law, Jennifer Strong of Waldorf, Md.; her special dog, Hemi; and a number of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Warren Rattliff; father-in-law, John Douglas Strong; and half brother, Billy Rattliff.
Pastors Steve Estep and Sam Wenger will conduct a graveside service Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery near Broadway.
Friends and family may view and sign a guestbook Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home and graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
